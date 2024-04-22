First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 31,596 shares.The stock last traded at $106.68 and had previously closed at $105.23.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.9% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

