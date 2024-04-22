First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 31,596 shares.The stock last traded at $106.68 and had previously closed at $105.23.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
