Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 956,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,031,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 787,242 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

