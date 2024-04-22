iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.90

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 618949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
