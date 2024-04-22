iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.90

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 618949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

