YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 7.1% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.71. 2,193,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,344,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Systrade AG now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

