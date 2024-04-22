Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.34

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 1575546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 206,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

