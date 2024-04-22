Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.82. 46,467,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,990,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

