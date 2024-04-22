Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 131,712 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 1.47% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 304,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,791. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1941 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

