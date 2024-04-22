Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 23,249 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $49.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,159,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

