Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.18. 8,558,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

