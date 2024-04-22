Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 18,509 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 1.70% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,801. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

