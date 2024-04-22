Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 138,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,426. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

