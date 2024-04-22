12,853 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Bought by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,481. The company has a market capitalization of $953.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.