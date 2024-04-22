Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $64,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $181.35. 274,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

