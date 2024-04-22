RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,247 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.49. 4,495,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,617. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.44.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

