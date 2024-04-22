Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,441.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,567,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,061,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. 871,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

