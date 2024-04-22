Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 932,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

