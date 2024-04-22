Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.2% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,034,954 shares. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

