Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

TXN stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.49. 5,890,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

