Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,926,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,653,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

