Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ NXST traded down $4.24 on Monday, hitting $161.01. 348,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,751. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

