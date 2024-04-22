Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.83. 8,499,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,164,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

