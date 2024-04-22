PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after buying an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $107.83. 2,678,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

