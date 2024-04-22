Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.41-9.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.