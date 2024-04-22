CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $49.55 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $49.55 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,484.76 or 1.00030699 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00103075 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06275489 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,549,356.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

