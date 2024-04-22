Cornell University Purchases New Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Tompkins Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Cornell University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornell University owned approximately 2.20% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $666.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

