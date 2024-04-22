Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,272 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $37,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

