Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 300 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,447,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,189. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.