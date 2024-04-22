Stephens Consulting LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 54.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,329,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,521. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $261.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

