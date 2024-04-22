Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 884,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 349,534 shares.The stock last traded at $98.65 and had previously closed at $98.05.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

