Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 425,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 201,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

