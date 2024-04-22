Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.06

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 305466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Harvest Gold Trading Up 37.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company holds 100% interest in the Emerson project that comprises 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 10.7 square kilometers located in British Columbia; and the Goathorn exploration project consists of 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17.8 square kilometers located in British Columbia.

