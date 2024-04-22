Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 22.2%

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 142,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 101,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Minnova Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

Further Reading

