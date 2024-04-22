Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 100,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

