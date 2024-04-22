PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0011

PotCoin (POT) traded down 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $179.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00129233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

