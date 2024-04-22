SALT Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $13,906.95 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,639.70 or 1.00033036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011040 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00103108 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01503705 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $13,981.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

