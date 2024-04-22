Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 82 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,944,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,554. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

