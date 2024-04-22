Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,891,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.