Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $325.61. 1,078,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,804. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

