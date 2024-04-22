iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 237,197 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 409,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 475,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.17. 1,329,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

