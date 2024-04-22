Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.44. 9,029,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

