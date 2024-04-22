Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 338,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 434,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,464. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average of $206.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.