Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MDT traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $80.57. 4,955,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,709. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

