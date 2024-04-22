Garrison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. 1,370,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,025. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

