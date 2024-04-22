Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

