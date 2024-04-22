Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 90.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,918,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,633. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

