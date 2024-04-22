Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 803.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 468.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,329,000 after purchasing an additional 201,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.17. 912,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.43. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.