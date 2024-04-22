Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $737.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $370.68 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $763.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.