iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 93,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89,624 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 26,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,708,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,625. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

