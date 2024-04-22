Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $127.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,480. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

