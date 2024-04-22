Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 234.6% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $420.10. 38,245,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,897,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

