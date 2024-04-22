Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 234.6% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $420.10. 38,245,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,897,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is Put Option Volume?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.